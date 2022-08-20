Expenditure limit hiked for purchase of cars for government officials

For some government officials, the upper limit has been raised from ₹14 lakh to ₹20 lakh

Karnataka Bureau Bengaluru:
August 20, 2022 09:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has relaxed expenditure norms for purchase of new cars by officials and it has significantly raised the upper limit.

In its order issued on August 18, the government allowed additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries to purchase cars costing ₹20 lakh (ex-show room rate and inclusive of GST). Earlier, the upper limit was ₹14 lakh.

For Deputy Commissioners, ZP CEOs, SPs, and session court judges, the upper limit for purchase of cars has been doubled, from ₹9 lakh to ₹18 lakh (ex-show room rate and inclusive of GST). For other district level senior officials, the limit has been increased from ₹6.50 lakh to ₹12.50 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For the tahsildar and taluk-level officials, the upper limit for purchase of car had been fixed at ₹9 lakh (ex-show room rate and inclusive of GST). Officials have told to purchase cars taking into account fuel efficiency and maintenance cost.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
cars
Karnataka
Bangalore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app