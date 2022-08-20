Expenditure limit hiked for purchase of cars for government officials
For some government officials, the upper limit has been raised from ₹14 lakh to ₹20 lakh
The State government has relaxed expenditure norms for purchase of new cars by officials and it has significantly raised the upper limit.
In its order issued on August 18, the government allowed additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries to purchase cars costing ₹20 lakh (ex-show room rate and inclusive of GST). Earlier, the upper limit was ₹14 lakh.
For Deputy Commissioners, ZP CEOs, SPs, and session court judges, the upper limit for purchase of cars has been doubled, from ₹9 lakh to ₹18 lakh (ex-show room rate and inclusive of GST). For other district level senior officials, the limit has been increased from ₹6.50 lakh to ₹12.50 lakh.
For the tahsildar and taluk-level officials, the upper limit for purchase of car had been fixed at ₹9 lakh (ex-show room rate and inclusive of GST). Officials have told to purchase cars taking into account fuel efficiency and maintenance cost.
