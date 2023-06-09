HamberMenu
Expelled leader dares Congress to take action against those involved in anti-party activities

June 09, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Manik Reddy Kurkundi, who has been expelled from the post of district president of Congress Kisan Morcha, has said that there are many other leaders who have been involved in anti-party activities. “But, the District Congress Committee (DCC) expelled only me without any valid reasons,” he said.

“I am giving the DCC a week’s time to expel all those involved in anti-party activities as it is well known that they too were involved in such activities,” he added.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday.

Mr. Kurkundi said that “I am a leader who strengthened the party after the former Minister A.B. Maalakaraddi quit the Congress. I visited villages and met affected persons during the floods and also conducted campaigns during elections as per the party instructions.”

“But, I did not participate in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Yadgir because the candidate, now MLA, Channareddy Patil Tunnur, did not invite me, although I was the president of a morcha.”

He continued to attack the party leaders saying that some leaders, who are intolerant of his political growth, targeted him because he belongs to the Lingayat community. “Hidden hands are behind my expulsion. Therefore, I will visit the party leaders at the State level to explain to them the injustice meted out to me as the DCC has not heard me before expelling me from the party,” he said.

It may be recalled that DCC president Basareddy Anapur expelled eight leaders, including Mr. Kurkundi, recently on the charge of anti-party activities.

Bheemanaraya Naikal was present at the press conference.

