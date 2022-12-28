ADVERTISEMENT

Expelled BJP leader blames MLA Mattimod for his expulsion

December 28, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Expelled BJP leader Ravi Biradar, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Ravi Biradar, former general secretary of Kalaburagi Rural District unit of BJP, who has now been expelled from the party, has termed Kalaburagi Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimod as anti-Lingayat and accused him of conspiring against him.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Mr. Biradar accused Mr. Mattimod of misleading the party leadership and getting him (Mr. Biradar) expelled from the party recently.

Though people of the Kalaburagi Rural Constituency considered Mr. Mattimod as an outsider, the party workers from all communities, particularly Lingayats, worked for his victory in 2018 elections. It was because of party workers that he became face of BJP in the constituency. However, he backstabbed the people who worked for his victory, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The miffed leader said that, in November 2020, the Solapur Crime Branch police raided a building in Kalaburagi and seized a car registered in the name of Mr. Mattimod’s wife in connection with IPL betting racket and his brother-in-law Goraknath was absconding for several days. The sole purpose to elect him as the MLA was to ensure development of the constituency, which was completely lost now, he said.

Mr. Biradar also alleged that Mr. Mattimod has worked against the party when Basavakalyan MLA Sharanu Salgar contested on the BJP ticket from the constituency in the 2021 byelections. He was also involved in anti-party activities during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections he said, claiming that he had the evidence to prove this.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US