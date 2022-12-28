Expelled BJP leader blames MLA Mattimod for his expulsion

December 28, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Ravi Biradar, former general secretary of Kalaburagi Rural District unit of BJP, who has now been expelled from the party, has termed Kalaburagi Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimod as anti-Lingayat and accused him of conspiring against him.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Mr. Biradar accused Mr. Mattimod of misleading the party leadership and getting him (Mr. Biradar) expelled from the party recently.

Though people of the Kalaburagi Rural Constituency considered Mr. Mattimod as an outsider, the party workers from all communities, particularly Lingayats, worked for his victory in 2018 elections. It was because of party workers that he became face of BJP in the constituency. However, he backstabbed the people who worked for his victory, he said.

The miffed leader said that, in November 2020, the Solapur Crime Branch police raided a building in Kalaburagi and seized a car registered in the name of Mr. Mattimod’s wife in connection with IPL betting racket and his brother-in-law Goraknath was absconding for several days. The sole purpose to elect him as the MLA was to ensure development of the constituency, which was completely lost now, he said.

Mr. Biradar also alleged that Mr. Mattimod has worked against the party when Basavakalyan MLA Sharanu Salgar contested on the BJP ticket from the constituency in the 2021 byelections. He was also involved in anti-party activities during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections he said, claiming that he had the evidence to prove this.