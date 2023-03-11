ADVERTISEMENT

Expel Maalakareddy from BJP, urges Former MLA

March 11, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Veera Basanta Reddy Mudnal, former MLA, strongly urged the high command of BJP to take immediate action against former Minister A.B. Maalakareddy and expel him from the party for involvement in anti-party activities.

Mr. Mudnal was speaking at a press conference in Yadgir on Saturday, after a call recording which is said to have contained Mr. Maalakareddy’s voice went viral.

“In the conversation, Mr. Maalakareddy is heard talking with a man of the constituency and dragging Congress veteran M. Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar’s name for not showing interest in finalising his name as the Congress candidate in Yadgir constituency,” Mr. Mudnal said. He objected saying that being a BJP man, Mr. Maalakareddy is trying to become the Congress candidate or trying to make his daughter as candidate. Mr. Maalakareddy’s stand is against the policy of the BJP. The BJP should expel him from the party, he said.

Mr. Mudnal further said that Mr. Maalakareddy also criticised Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for appointing Mr. Kharge as the national chief.

When contacted, Mr. Maalakareddy told The Hindu over phone from Bengaluru that was a fake call recording. 

