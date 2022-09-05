Expedite work on 24 x 7 water supply scheme: CM

Bommai asks L&T to incorporate suggestions from elected representatives

Emphasising the need for expediting the execution of the project to extend round-the-clock water supply to all wards of Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked L&T officials to incorporate suggestions from elected representatives and apprise them of the progress made on a regular basis.

Chairing a review meeting on the progress of 24 x 7 water supply scheme of the twin cities in Hubballi on Sunday evening, the Chief Minister said that before going ahead with the plan of execution, the company should incorporate suggestions with regard to construction of reservoirs and other related issues.

Mr. Bommai asked representatives of L&T company to share details of the progress of the execution of the project with the Deputy Commissioner on a regular basis. They should ensure quality work with due adherence to deadline.

He said that there is a need for proper decentralisation to ensure smooth execution of the project. As it is not just another building contract but a project aimed at providing drinking water round the clock, the company should be ready to accept the challenge and move forward, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that while the district administration will ensure all necessary assistance and cooperation, the company should reciprocate by handling the project properly. He made it clear that if the execution of work is not satisfactory, stringent action will be automatically taken and the company should not give any scope for that.

Union Minister Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that negligence will not be tolerated in the execution of the ambitious project.

Referring to the deluge of complaints regarding water supply, he said that water is being supplied hardly for six to eight hours a day and asked the officials to take remedial measures immediately.

Mr. Joshi also asked both KUIDFC and L&T Company to work in coordination.

District in-charge Minister Halappa Achar, Minister for Handloom and Textiles, Sugar Shankar Patil Munenkoppa, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Members of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, Amrit Desai, Prasad Abbaiah, C.M. Nimbannanavar, Member of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, S.V. Sankanur, Pradeep Shettar, Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Eresh Anchatageri, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde and other senior officials were present.