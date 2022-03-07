Expedite release of funds for housing: Speaker

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweswara Hegde Kageri on Monday suggested to the State Government to take steps for early release of funds for housing projects, which have been sanctioned two-three years ago.

Mr. Kageri said the Ministers should take a decision in the Cabinet meeting to release funds for houses sanctioned in 2018-19.

Earlier, in a reply to question of U.T. Khader of the Congress during the question hour in the Legislative Assembly, Minister for Muzrai and Wakf Shashikala Jolle, who was replying on behalf of Fisheries and Ports Minister S. Angara, said the Government was considering to release funds for construction of houses sanctioned in 2018-19 in Mangaluru Assembly constituency. A total of 35 houses have been sanctioned for fishermen.

Mr. Khader said the Government should consult local MLAs while making proposals for sanctioning of houses. The fishermen remained disappointed as they did not get funds for houses sanctioned three years ago, he said.