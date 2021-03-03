Expedite measures to curb entry of sewage into rivers, says Minister

Mysuru

03 March 2021 20:03 IST

Yogeshwar warns of action against officials if directive is not heeded

Officials came under flak for their failure to take measures to reduce pollution in the rivers flowing through the districts at a review meeting held here on Wednesday.

Minister for Tourism, Environment and Ecology C.P.Yogeshwar said that failure to initiate measures to curb the pollution levels will result in action against the officials. “You have been cautioned once and if there were no initiatives to reduce the pollution levels you will be held accountable’’, the Minister warned.

At the review meeting of the rejuvenation of polluted stretches of rivers Lakshmanteertha, Kabini and Cauvery, the Minister was apprised of the stretches of various rivers. A 10-km stretch of Lakshmanteertha from Hunsur to Kattemalalvadi, a 50-km stretch of the Cauvery from Ranganathittu to Sathyagala and a 9-km stretch of Kabini from Nanjangud to Hejjige were identified as priority areas to reduce the pollution levels.

The National Green Tribunal had issued directions to prepare an action plan so as to reduce the pollution levels in the rivers to make it fit for at least bathing purpose. The NGT had also issued a directive to constitute a river rejuvenation committee from the State to submit and review the action plans apart from constitution of a special environment surveillance task force in the district.

The Minister was informed that a DPR for ₹26.80 crore has been prepared by KUWS &DB to divert the sewage from the stormwater drain entering into the river, upgradation of existing UGD networks and upgradation of the sewage treatment plant in Hunsur.

Though similar DPRs have been prepared for combating pollution in the Cauvery, the DPR for mitigatory measures at Srirangapatna and Bannur were yet to be approved by the government. At T.Narsipur, a sewage treatment plant and diversion of sewage has been planned while there is a proposal to upgrade the existing STP at Kollegal so as to reduce the pollution levels in the river. Similar initiatives are also in the pipeline for treating pollution in the Kabini river at Nanjangud but the overall progress was far from satisfactory, as per the presentation.

The Minister also took exception to the practice of landfilling as a measure to handle solid waste generated in urban areas. He said another review meeting will be held after 3 months by when the entry of sewage to the rivers should have been stopped.