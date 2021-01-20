‘Expedite land acquisition for railway flyover’

Hassan

20 January 2021 02:04 IST

Preetham Gowda, MLA, has instructed the district administration to complete the land acquisition process to allow the construction of a railway flyover on the Hassan-Mysuru Road.

At a meeting in Hassan on Tuesday, he asked officials to take measures to clear the buildings and hand over the land required to the construction company.

Otherwise, the work will be delayed further, causing hardship to the residents of the city, he said. “Those parting with their land for the project should get the compensation due as per the norms. The officers should release the amount immediately,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish also told officials to go ahead with the acquisition process as per the orders issued by the High Court.