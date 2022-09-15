Expedite KSHIP work in Mandya, DC tells officials

The road works taken up in Mandya under Karnataka State Highways Improvement Project (KSHIP) will be expedited with thrust on land acquisition.

At a meeting held in Mandya on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner S. Ashwathi directed the officials to fast-track the works and complete land acquisition on a priority basis.

KSHIP project entails works on 77 km road length in Maddur, Nagamangala and K.R. Pet taluks and it requires 198 acres of land of which 121 acres has already been acquired. The acquisition process for the remaining swathe of land was in progress but the DC directed the officials to expedite the process to enable the completion of the highway works.