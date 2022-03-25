Expedite KKRDB works, officials told

Deputy Commissioner tells them to ensure that they are completed within deadline

Deputy Commissioner tells them to ensure that they are completed within deadline

Emphasising the need to expedite the works taken up under grants by Kalyan Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir R. Ragapriya has asked officials to ensure that the works are completed within the deadline.

Chairing a review meeting on the progress of works under KKRDB grants in Yadgir on Friday, the Deputy Commissioner also asked them to ensure quality during execution.

The officials informed the meeting that the financial target for the year 2021-22 is ₹2,07.47 crore and expenditure, including sanctioned bills and pending bills with the board, is ₹149.97 crore, which meant an achievement of 72% of the target for the year.

The financial target for the month of March 2022 in Yadgir district is ₹27.87 crore and bills worth ₹20.39 crore has been submitted to the board. Of the bills submitted so far, bills worth ₹06.04 crore have sanctioned and others are pending, they said.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the officials to submit pending bills to the board and achieve 100% target. According to the officials, 860 physical achievements have been registered against the physical target of 613 works for the period 2021-22.

Ms. Ragapriya asked the officials to get administrative approvals for works that have been sanctioned for the period 2020-21 and 2021-22 and start them immediately.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankaragowda Somanal and other officials were present.