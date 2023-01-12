Expedite acquisition of land for Hassan-Chikkamagaluru railway project: Gopalaiah

January 12, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Hassan

Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah and former Minister and Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T. Ravi have directed the officers to expedite the process for acquisition of land for the Hassan-Alur-Sakleshpur-Chikkamagaluru railway line project.

Mr. Gopalaiah, who is also Minister in charge of Hassan, held a meeting with officers in Hassan on Wednesday on the railway project. Both the Minister and Mr. .Ravi said the project would help the commuters to Chikkamagaluru and hence the project should be completed early.

M.S. Acharna, Deputy Commissioner of Hassan, said the process of land acquisition had been going on. As much as 68 acres and 31 guntas of land in Agasarahalli, Lakshmipura, Channapura, Maruru, Maddapura, S.Bommadihalli, Kabbinamane, Gotravalli had been finalised for the award of compensation. Another 44 acres and 15 guntas of land in Belur, Chikkameduru, Hunasakere was ready for finalising the award.

Special Land Acquisition Officer V. Manjunath said acquisition of 11 acres and seven guntas of land in Yamasandhi was yet to be published in the gazette.

Mr.Ravi said the Revenue Department officials and Railway officers should conduct a joint survey and finalise the plan and announce the acquisition notification by the end of January. “The project would help launch inter-city trains connecting Chikkamagaluru with other cities”, he said.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda and other officers were present in the meeting.