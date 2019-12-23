Expecting clarificatory order on Mahadayi: Yediyurappa

The State government is expecting a clarificatory order to clear the confusion on the Kalasa-Banduri project.
Speaking to presspersons here on Sunday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said there was some confusion over the project, which was conceived to resolve the drinking water woes of some districts in North Karnataka. “It is not right to obstruct implementation of the project,” he said. “Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and I had spoken to the Union Ministers concerned on the issue and we are hopeful that the issue will be resolved.”
“I will also speak to the Goa Chief Minister. The issue can be resolved based on mutual trust, as the water is going to sea. The BJP is ruling in Goa and in Karnataka, and also at the Centre. We are hoping that Home Minister Amit Shah will discuss the issue with the Water Resources Ministry,” he added.
