Expect more ED, IT raids in the election year, says Congress

December 20, 2022 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - MYSURU

Taking exception to CBI raids on the college run by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, the party spokesperson M. Lakshman, said that the Congress was bracing for more such raids in view of the impending elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing media persons here on Tuesday he said that it was an established pattern that was being followed by the BJP and is well-known : to let loose ED and IT officials and misuse official machinery to harass and intimidate the Opposition in the run up to the elections, adding that the Congress would not be cowed by such tactics and was in fact bracing for more such raids in the days ahead.

‘’This has also been enacted in other States which went to the polls recently’’, said Mr. Lakshman. He claimed that the party has intelligence of nearly 300 IT officials and CBI personnel landing in the State to raid 21 sitting MLAs including important community leaders and cajole them to shift their allegiance to the BJP or face investigation on trumped-up charges. Besides, 1,200 RSS workers have also been deployed already in preparing the groundwork for elections, he claimed.

The BJP has no chance of winning the elections but wants to retain power by hook or crook and hence is resorting to such measures, said Mr. Lakshman.

The BJP is also trying to disturb the ongoing yatra of the Congress and slow it down fearing mobilisation of public support and this is nothing but a pre-poll exercise, according to Mr. Lakshman who dubbed the BJP’s actions as ‘’anti-democratic’’.

Mr .Lakshman said that he will also file a complaint with the Lokayukta to investigate the statements made by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha in a programme that the posts of Vice-Chancellors are up for sale in Karnataka and almost ₹5 crore to ₹6 crore was changing hands in exchange for the posts.

Mr. Lakshman said the Vice-Chancellors are appointed by the Governor and if the MP was stating that the posts were being sold to the highest bidder then surely it smacks of corruption within the government and should be investigated. “The Minister for Higher Education Ashwath Narayan and Chieff Minister Basavaraj Bommai are answerable’’, he added.

Similarly, Mr.Simha had raised apprehensions of corruption in the KSET examination conducted by the University of Mysore for recruitment of teaching staff. ‘’Even this should be investigated as it is from the MP who belongs to the ruling party’’, Mr.Lakshman said.

The Lokayukta should act within 15 days and investigate the allegations of the MP failing which Mr. Lakshman threatened to approach the High Court.