Expansion of Karnataka Cabinet likely to take place in January 2020

The Cabinet expansion in the State to accommodate the newly elected legislators could, in all probability, take place next month.
On Sunday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa told reporters that he would go to New Delhi before the end of the month to hold discussions with the BJP Central leadership on ministerial expansion. “I will probably get the list cleared by the end of this month. There are no differences with the Central leaders on this issue,” he said.
When asked if new legislators could be accommodated in the Cabinet by the Sankranti festival, Mr. Yediyurappa said that the legislators took oath on Sunday and have been told to wait for the list to be cleared.
