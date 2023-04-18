Exit of Shettar, Savadi will not impact BJP, says Yediyurappa

April 18, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said the exit of Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi will not impact the BJP’s performance in the elections.

Speaking to journalists in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Mr. Yediyurappa said, “We will win 125 to 130 seats and form the government without anybody’s support. I will return to Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon and start my tour to campaign for the party’s candidates across the State”, he said.

The party high-command did contact Mr. Shettar. “Amit Shah personally spoke to Shettar and assured him that his wife would be fielded in the elections and he would be inducted into the Cabinet at the Centre after making him a member of the Rajya Sabha. Senior leaders of the party went and met him. They tried to convince him. However, he did not accept, remained adamant”, he said.

Reacting to Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s statement that Mr. Yediyurappa would also join the Congress in the future, he said, “Shamanur Shivashankarappa is now 92 years old. Sometimes he makes such statements jocularly. I will never join the Congress.”

Mr. Yediyurappa would be taking part in a public meeting in Shikaripur on Wednesday, when his son and BJP vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra will be submitting one more set of nomination papers.