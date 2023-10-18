ADVERTISEMENT

Existing varsities to get more support than new universities: Minister

October 18, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar on Wednesday described the decision of the previous BJP government to launch universities in every district as “unscientific” and added that the Congress government was in favour of strengthening the existing State universities rather than starting new universities for fewer colleges.

The Minister said in Mysuru that University of Mysore is one of the country’s oldest universities and dividing its jurisdiction because of the launch of new universities was inappropriate.

“Several universities in the State were facing shortage of teaching staff. Mysore university too has many vacant teaching posts. The universities were also facing a few other problems as well. I have visited various universities and collected information from each one of them,” he informed.

Mr. Sudhakar felt it would be a problem for the government to provide resources and facilities to the new universities without sorting out the problems faced by existing universities. The existing universities need to get priority over the new universities and be supported well, he opined.

The Minister said he has discussed the issue with the Chief Minister, who has responded positively to his concerns.

