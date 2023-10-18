HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Existing varsities to get more support than new universities: Minister

October 18, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar on Wednesday described the decision of the previous BJP government to launch universities in every district as “unscientific” and added that the Congress government was in favour of strengthening the existing State universities rather than starting new universities for fewer colleges.

The Minister said in Mysuru that University of Mysore is one of the country’s oldest universities and dividing its jurisdiction because of the launch of new universities was inappropriate.

“Several universities in the State were facing shortage of teaching staff. Mysore university too has many vacant teaching posts. The universities were also facing a few other problems as well. I have visited various universities and collected information from each one of them,” he informed.

Mr. Sudhakar felt it would be a problem for the government to provide resources and facilities to the new universities without sorting out the problems faced by existing universities. The existing universities need to get priority over the new universities and be supported well, he opined.

The Minister said he has discussed the issue with the Chief Minister, who has responded positively to his concerns.

Related Topics

education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.