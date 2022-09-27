Exhibits at rail museum in Mysuru illuminated

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 27, 2022 18:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A steam locomotive on display at the rail museum. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

ADVERTISEMENT

The rail museum in the city has been illuminated to shore up the Dasara vibes and is in sync with the lighting that is drawing people.

There are 24 major outdoor exhibits, including steam locomotives, cranes of a bygone era, coaches, rail bus, and steam fire pump. The steam locomotives includes a metre gauge YP Class 2511 which used to be in service till 1993, the maharani’s saloon, a metre gauge rail bus, narrow gauge locomotive, Austin rail motor car etc., which will be illuminated till October 5.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

To help visitors get a glimpse of the illuminated exhibits, the working hours of the museum have also been extended by two hours and the museum will be open till 8 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app