Exhibits at rail museum in Mysuru illuminated

A steam locomotive on display at the rail museum. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The rail museum in the city has been illuminated to shore up the Dasara vibes and is in sync with the lighting that is drawing people.

There are 24 major outdoor exhibits, including steam locomotives, cranes of a bygone era, coaches, rail bus, and steam fire pump. The steam locomotives includes a metre gauge YP Class 2511 which used to be in service till 1993, the maharani’s saloon, a metre gauge rail bus, narrow gauge locomotive, Austin rail motor car etc., which will be illuminated till October 5.

To help visitors get a glimpse of the illuminated exhibits, the working hours of the museum have also been extended by two hours and the museum will be open till 8 p.m.