Exhibitions, artworks and sportsevents attract large crowds

A large number of enthusiasts, particularly young men and women, thronged the exhibition stalls to watch artworks, paintings, sand art and other such items put on display at Hampi in Ballari district on Friday.

The exhibition was part of the two-day Hampi Utsav.

For the first time, Matsya Mela (Fish Festival) was made a part of the utsav. The Ballari Zilla Panchayat and the Directorate of Fisheries jointly organised this festival where 105 varieties of fish were put on display in aquariums.

Apart from locally found fish varieties, the organisers managed to collect those found in Africa, the Amazon, the United States, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and other parts of the globe.

People enthusiastically browsed through the aquariums that contained fish in different colours, shapes and sizes.

The sand art exhibition was another area that was found drawing in more crowds.

Besides the historic monuments at the World Heritage Site such as the Virupaksha Temple, the Ugra Narasimha statue, the Anesalu Mantapa, the Stone Chariot, artists also carved out in sand other monuments, including the Taj Mahal and the Sun Temple of Konark.

“I am feeling delighted that my sand art works are being appreciated by the people. People here are more supportive of artists than in other places, I guess,” Narayan Sahu, an artist from Maharashtra, said.

After inaugurating the exhibition stalls in the morning, Minister of Tourism and Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi termed the erstwhile Vijayanagar Empire as India’s pride.

“Vijayanagar was a great empire not just in terms of wealth but also of the revival of ancient Indian culture. The revival of ancient Indian culture was at its peak during the rule of the Vijayanagar kings. Hampi Utsav is meant to celebrate the glory of that empire. If I continue to be Minister for Kannada and Culture, I would include Hampi Utsav in the department’s calendar of events so that it could be held on specific dates every year without any ambiguity. This will help increase the government’s obligation in the organisation of the utsav and making budgetary allocation,” he said.