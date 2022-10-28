Exhibition on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in railway stations

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 28, 2022 20:22 IST

As part of the Unity Day celebrations, Mysuru Division of South Western Railways will be organising an exhibition on life and times of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the railway station premises in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga and Haveri.

The exhibition, which is aimed at celebrating the life and contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, began on October 28 and will continue till October 31.

“Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is well-known for playing a key role in the unification and integration of the Indian Princely States into what we now see Indian Union. This exhibition showcasing and depicting the life and contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel intends to reflect the strength of unity and integrity of India, which was mentioned as one of the “Panch Pran” by the Prime Minister on the occasion of Independence Day 2022”, said a press statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Manjunath Kanamadi.

