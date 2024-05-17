Exhibition of traditional board games in Mysuru

The Ramsons Kala Pratishtana which is engaged in promoting traditional arts and crafts, will hold an exhibition of traditional board games of India from May 17 to 31 in the city.

The expo called Kreedaa Kaushalya will exhibit traditional board games from India like Chaukabara, Adu Huli, Navakankari, Ashtapada, Chaduranga, Huli Kuri, Hasu Chiratay, 16 Sepoys, Vimana, Panchia, Pancha Keliya etc.

A release said a new game called Daadu was being showcased and it is a traditional game played by the Dawoodi Bohra community in Gujarat. This year’s expo is the 10th edition of Kreedaa Kaushalya and H.S. Dharmendra, Art Historian and Curator at Ramsons Kala Pratisthana who dwelt into the antiquity of the games, said that board games have been part of Indian epics, lores, puranas and people are well-versed with the plot in the Mahabaratha entailing a game of dice and its consequences.

The story has been told and retold over several millennia and is part of the living culture of India and so is the famous game of chaupad or pagaday which is associated with Shiva and Parvathi, said Mr. Dharmendra.

Speaking about the reference to the games in literature the release said that historically one does not come across many records of board games except in a few books like the Manasollasa of Bhulokamalla Somasshwara wherein some games like Phanjika have been described.

Besides, the last chapter of Kautuka Nidhi in the compendium Sritattva Nidhi written by Krishnaraja Wadiyar III, who was the 22nd maharaja of Mysore and ruled between the late 18th century to 19th century, is completely dedicated to explaining various board and card games that were played during that time and give a clear picture of how board games enriched Indian culture, the release added.

On the origin of the concept of Kreedaa Kaushalya the release pointed out that it stemmed from the question as to what people of earlier times did to while away their free time leading to more research on games.

The venue of the exhibition is Ramsons Handicrafts, opposite Mysuru Zoo and is open to public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.