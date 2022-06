June 02, 2022 23:33 IST

An exhibition of wildlife photographs by 14-year-old Amoghavarsha Patlapati is currently on at Chitrakala Parishat. The exhibition, which captures the tiger in its myriad moods, continues till June 5.

The exhibition titled Mowgli’s Tales is open from 10.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.

