Exhibition of products by women SHG groups

An exhibition and sale of products made by various women’s self-help groups is underway at the JSS Urban Haat and is evoking good response from the public.
The exhibition will be held till March 8 and features products ranging from handicrafts to embroidery items, readymade garments, leather items, home-made products, food and delicacies from Uttar Kannada district, artificial jewellery and jute bags.
Platform
A release said about 50 SHGs from various parts of the State are showcasing their products and the objective is to create a market platform and network to help the SHG groups to market their products.
The exhibition is being held under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Urban Livelihood Mission at JSS Urban Haat, Hebbal Industrial Area, Ring Road and is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
