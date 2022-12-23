Exhibition of leafy vegetables in Dharwad from today

December 23, 2022 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Sahaja Samruddha, in association with other organisations, including Desi, will be holding a two-day exhibition-cum-food expo, Soppu Mela (exhibition of leafy vegetables), in Dharwad from Saturday.

The event being held at Desi shop at Yalakki Shettar Colony is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Suresh Itnal will inaugurate the exhibition-cum-food mela at 11.15 a.m. Chief Executive Officer of People First Foundation Prakash Bhat will preside over the inaugural.

NABARD officer Mayur Kamble, Anita Kembavi, Deputy Director of Horticulture Department Kashinath Bhadrannavar, progressive woman farmer Lakshmi Harijan and Sunanda Prakash will be the other guests at the inaugural ceremony.

There will also be a food festival of leafy vegetables on Sunday, at noon.

Leafy vegetable growers from Kundgol, Savadatti, Khanapur, Gokarna, Heggadevanakote and Bengaluru Rural will participate in the event and display leafy vegetables and also medicinal shrubs.

According to a press release issued by Sahaja Samruddha, leafy green vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet and they are packed with vitamins, minerals and fibre but low in calories.

Eating a diet rich in leafy greens can offer numerous health benefits, including reduced risk of obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure and mental decline.

During the mela, over 100 varieties of leafy vegetables will go on display, apart from a training session on value-addition for interested participants.