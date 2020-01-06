An exhibition of insects — Keeta Vismaya — began at Gomati Kalyana Mantap in Hassan on Monday. The seven-day event has been organised by Nature Club of Mudigere and Geleyara Balaga. Hundreds of varieties of insects are on display.
Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, who inaugurated the event, said it was highly informative and would help students understand the diversity in nature. He urged students to witness it.
Dhananjay Jeevala of Nature Club said the event was organised for second time. “Last year it was held only for three days. This time, we are holding it for seven days. We are expecting more than 50,000 students to visit”, he said.
It will be on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. till January 12.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.