An exhibition of insects — Keeta Vismaya — began at Gomati Kalyana Mantap in Hassan on Monday. The seven-day event has been organised by Nature Club of Mudigere and Geleyara Balaga. Hundreds of varieties of insects are on display.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, who inaugurated the event, said it was highly informative and would help students understand the diversity in nature. He urged students to witness it.

Dhananjay Jeevala of Nature Club said the event was organised for second time. “Last year it was held only for three days. This time, we are holding it for seven days. We are expecting more than 50,000 students to visit”, he said.

It will be on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. till January 12.