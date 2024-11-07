Exhibition of archival materials held to mark Suvarana Karnataka

The Director of Karnataka State Archives Department Gavisiddaiah said here on Thursday that archival materials including official documents and gazette notifications too are part of history along with monuments, inscriptions, memorials, and coins.

He was speaking after inaugurating an exhibition of archival materials and rare photographs to mark Suvarna Karnataka@50 at MMK & SDM College for Women in the city. He said records constitute the bedrock of historiography for official information, and hence its preservation and conservation was the duty of all.

He said ever since the State Archives Department was established in 1973, it has collected and preserved records and archival materials of historical importance dating to more than 200 years. They are available for the general public as also for scholars and historiographers for reference purpose, said Mr. Gavisiddaiah.

He said the Archives Department posses both published and unpublished records, files and rare photographs apart from voice records. This encapsules history of Karnataka, history of the princely state of Mysore, the movement for unification of Karnataka, records pertaining to the Freedom Struggle, census reports, administrative issues, proceedings of Prajapratinidhi Sabhas, records of Mysuru Palace administrative office etc., said Mr. Gavisiddaiah.

There are old records and materials of various departments as well including various notifications of the forest department issued decades ago, revenue related matters, proceedings of the Government of Mysore, proceedings related to various areas under Madras Presidency apart from interviews and vocal records of prominent personalities of the State, he added.

The director said the department has digitised nearly 1.3 crore documents and records so far and are available on the web and can be accessed on www.kannadasiri.kar.nic.in

The exhibition showcased rare photographs related to the unification of the state, some of the orders issued by the Princely Mysore State, photographs of maharajas and some of the diwans, invitations, past chief ministers of the State etc. Mr. Gavisiddaiah said in the absence of such records posterity would remain oblivious of the past and the forces that shaped the emergence of the State.

Preethi Shubhachandra, retired professor of Kuvempu Institute of Kannada Studies said that it would not be possible to resolve the issues and problems plaguing the present times without the knowledge of the past.

SDM MMK College principal N. Bharathi, senior assistant director of Mysuru Divisional office of the Archives Department, H.L. Manjunath, and others were present.

