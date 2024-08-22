Exhibition marks Photography Day in Belagavi

Three Belagavi-based photographers organised an exhibition of their photographs, The Off Shoots, in Belagavi to create awareness.

Pradeep Vasunakar, Amrit Charantimath and Lingaraj Jagajampi arranged the exhibition of their pictures of wildlife, landscapes and daily life at the K.B. Kulkarni Gallery in Tilakwadi from August 19 to 21.

The show was organised to coincide with the 185th International Day of Photography.

Environmentalist Suresh Heblikar inaugurated the show by clicking pictures.

He urged the youth to not only work towards protecting the environment but also speak up against efforts by the government and others that can damage the environment.

He traced the history of environment degradation in India since the colonial times.

“Commercial cropping like tea, coffee and spices was among the earliest anti- environment measures. We are now facing extremely dangerous developments like mining and mindless construction in sensitive areas,” he said.

He said that landslips that happened in Wayanad and other areas recently are warning signals.

Activist Capt. Nitin Dhond said that environment protection is everyone’s responsibility.

He said that the Mahadayi basin projects can damage the fragile ecosystem of the region. They can impact the rainfall pattern in North Karnataka. Politicians are misleading farmers of the region. Citizens should oppose these projects, he said.

President of Belagavi Professional Photographers and Videographers Welfare Association Basavaraj Ramannavar and others were present, said a release.

