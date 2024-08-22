ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibition marks Photography Day in Belagavi

Published - August 22, 2024 07:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Students having a look at exhibits during a visit to The Off Shoots in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Three Belagavi-based photographers organised an exhibition of their photographs, The Off Shoots, in Belagavi to create awareness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pradeep Vasunakar, Amrit Charantimath and Lingaraj Jagajampi arranged the exhibition of their pictures of wildlife, landscapes and daily life at the K.B. Kulkarni Gallery in Tilakwadi from August 19 to 21.

The show was organised to coincide with the 185th International Day of Photography.

ADVERTISEMENT

Environmentalist Suresh Heblikar inaugurated the show by clicking pictures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He urged the youth to not only work towards protecting the environment but also speak up against efforts by the government and others that can damage the environment.

He traced the history of environment degradation in India since the colonial times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Commercial cropping like tea, coffee and spices was among the earliest anti- environment measures. We are now facing extremely dangerous developments like mining and mindless construction in sensitive areas,” he said.

He said that landslips that happened in Wayanad and other areas recently are warning signals.

Activist Capt. Nitin Dhond said that environment protection is everyone’s responsibility.

He said that the Mahadayi basin projects can damage the fragile ecosystem of the region. They can impact the rainfall pattern in North Karnataka. Politicians are misleading farmers of the region. Citizens should oppose these projects, he said.

President of Belagavi Professional Photographers and Videographers Welfare Association Basavaraj Ramannavar and others were present, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US