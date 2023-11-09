Exhibition-cum-sale of products of self-help groups begins in Dharwad

November 09, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Deepa Sanjivini, a two-day exhibition-cum-sale of products manufactured by self-help groups began on the Zilla Panchayat premises in Dharwad with Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Swaroopa T.K. inaugurating it on Thursday.

The exposition is being jointly organised by the departments of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, the Zilla Panchayat and the District Sanjivini Campaign Management Unit.

After inaugurating the exposition, Swaroopa T.K. visited various stalls of the self-help groups and interacted with women. She also sought details of their marketing strategy, products and financial benefits they received through government schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary B.S. Mooganurmath, Zilla Panchayat Chief Accounts officer Akkamma Lamani, Project Director Rekha Dollin and others were present.

Clay lamps, handicrafts, bamboo artefacts, decorative items, terracotta artefacts, handloom products, Kasuti embroidery products, organic products, sweetmeats and homemade snacks are on display at the exhibition-cum-sale.

The exposition will conclude on Friday evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.