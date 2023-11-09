HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exhibition-cum-sale of products of self-help groups begins in Dharwad

Deepa Sanjivini, a two-day event, inaugurated on the Zilla Panchayat premises in Dharwad by Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Swaroopa T.K.

November 09, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Swaroopa T.K. takes a look at the products on display after inaugurating Deepa Sanjivini exhibition-cum-sale in Dharwad on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Swaroopa T.K. takes a look at the products on display after inaugurating Deepa Sanjivini exhibition-cum-sale in Dharwad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deepa Sanjivini, a two-day exhibition-cum-sale of products manufactured by self-help groups began on the Zilla Panchayat premises in Dharwad with Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Swaroopa T.K. inaugurating it on Thursday.

The exposition is being jointly organised by the departments of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, the Zilla Panchayat and the District Sanjivini Campaign Management Unit.

After inaugurating the exposition, Swaroopa T.K. visited various stalls of the self-help groups and interacted with women. She also sought details of their marketing strategy, products and financial benefits they received through government schemes.

Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary B.S. Mooganurmath, Zilla Panchayat Chief Accounts officer Akkamma Lamani, Project Director Rekha Dollin and others were present.

Clay lamps, handicrafts, bamboo artefacts, decorative items, terracotta artefacts, handloom products, Kasuti embroidery products, organic products, sweetmeats and homemade snacks are on display at the exhibition-cum-sale.

The exposition will conclude on Friday evening.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.