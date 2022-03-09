Exhibition-cum-sale of products by members of self-help groups in Mysuru

Mysuru Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima at a stall at the exhibition-cum-sale in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Members of women’s self-help groups have put up over 100 stalls of a variety of products at J.K. Grounds in Mysuru as part of an exhibition=cum-sale, jointly organised by Department of Women and Child Welfare and National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) and National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), to mark International Women’s Day.

The products at the stalls ranged from condiments, trinkets, dry fruits, organic seeds, millets, and artificial jewellery to clothing, papad, and bamboo products. The event is aimed at promoting micro-entrepreneurship among women.

The five-day event is open till March 12 and the organisers hope to attract more people in the coming days.

Chief Executive Officer of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat B.R. Poornima inaugurated the event and emphasised the need for women to become empowered not only socially and educationally, but also financially.

Several women through self-help groups were taking part in a number activities while taking care of their responsibilities including grooming their children, she said.

One of the organisers said the Department of Women and Child Welfare had coordinated the setting up of a total of 80 stalls as part of the event with exhibitors coming from different parts of Mysuru division.

NURM had facilitated the setting up of 20 stalls from different parts of rural Mysuru district. The ten stalls that had been set up in coordination with NULM were from the urban centres of Mysuru district.