Exhibition at bus stand to ensure maximum voting

The Department of Information and Public Relations, with an aim of ensuring maximum voter turnout during the elections for Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, has organised an exhibition at Ramanagaram town of the neighbouring Ramanagaram district.

The three-day exhibition, under the guidance of Ramanagaram district-level Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee, began at the KSRTC bus stand on Friday. There are 24,56,207 voters in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency, which has eight Assembly constituencies. The District Election Commission has set up 2,688 polling stations across the segment.

The Information Department has displayed posters with awareness messages at the bus stand to ensure 100% voting in the Lok Sabha elections.

Ramanagaram bus station on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway is one of the busiest bus stations in the State with over 1,000 government buses of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh picking up and dropping passengers daily. The exhibition will be open till Sunday.