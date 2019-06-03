Exercise caution while trying for admission abroad, say experts

Students have been receiving attractive offers of seats in medical colleges abroad by various private agencies. But, experts warned them to exercise caution before trying to get admission in medical colleges abroad.

Suma M.N., vice-principal of JSS Medical College, said the students studying in medical colleges outside India need to appear for an examination in India before they are allowed to practice.

Even in India, there is a ceiling on the number of medical practitioners, who can be approved in a year.

If the number is more, the aspirants may have to write the examination again. Students and parents should verify if the medical college they want to apply to in recognised by the Medical Council of India, said career counsellor and founder of Cigma Foundation Ameen-e-Mudassar.

“It will be better if the aspirants visit the college and check the facilities and other government clearances for themselves before making a decision,” he said.

He cited the example of one student, who took admission in a medical college in Georgia in the hopes of securing scholarship. But, the student was unfortunately unable to secure it and was struggling to complete the course.