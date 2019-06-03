Karnataka

Exercise caution while trying for admission abroad, say experts

(From left) Nagamallesh of Karnataka Examinations Authority, B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, M.N. Suma, Vice-Principal, JSS Medical College and Hospital, and Ameen-e-Mudassar, career counsellor and founder of Cigma Foundation, releasing the career handbook at the event.

(From left) Nagamallesh of Karnataka Examinations Authority, B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, M.N. Suma, Vice-Principal, JSS Medical College and Hospital, and Ameen-e-Mudassar, career counsellor and founder of Cigma Foundation, releasing the career handbook at the event.   | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

more-in

Students have been receiving attractive offers of seats in medical colleges abroad by various private agencies. But, experts warned them to exercise caution before trying to get admission in medical colleges abroad.

Suma M.N., vice-principal of JSS Medical College, said the students studying in medical colleges outside India need to appear for an examination in India before they are allowed to practice.

Even in India, there is a ceiling on the number of medical practitioners, who can be approved in a year.

If the number is more, the aspirants may have to write the examination again. Students and parents should verify if the medical college they want to apply to in recognised by the Medical Council of India, said career counsellor and founder of Cigma Foundation Ameen-e-Mudassar.

“It will be better if the aspirants visit the college and check the facilities and other government clearances for themselves before making a decision,” he said.

He cited the example of one student, who took admission in a medical college in Georgia in the hopes of securing scholarship. But, the student was unfortunately unable to secure it and was struggling to complete the course.

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2019 12:11:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/exercise-caution-while-trying-for-admission-abroad-say-experts/article27407440.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story