Exempt antiques, artefacts, ancient coins from Customs duty, says numismatist

March 08, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Maharashtra-based numismatist Ashok Singh Thakur has urged the Union government to exempt Indian antiques, artefacts and ancient coins from Customs duty and encourage historians in bringing them back to India.

Mr. Thakur, who was in Kalaburagi recently for an exhibition, told The Hindu that the country has lost several prominent artefacts that showcase the rich history of India. Most of the artefacts went missing under the British colonial rule and later, due to illegal activities.

“Strenuous effort is being made by historians and numismatists to protect India’s history with their attempt to repatriate the rich heritage items from international antiques market, but instead of encouraging them, the government is imposing higher Customs duty on such artefacts,” he said.

Mr. Thakur is a joint secretary of Numismatics Society of India and also a member of Indian Coin Society.

He said that a huge number of antiques and valuable artefacts belonging to Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism were smuggled out of India in the past. And, numismatists and historians are trying to bring them back to India with their hard-earned money. The government should have a positive approach towards this issue, Mr. Thakur added.

The numismatist also demanded that the government include a study of numismatics and ancient antiques in syllabus mandatorily. The government should allocate funds for organising exhibitions to showcase India’s rich heritage and take it to the future generations.

In his 30 years of being a numismatist, Mr. Thakur has collected coins of several series, including coins minted during the period of the Bahmani Sultans, Yadavas of Devagiri Padmatanka, series of the Kushan rulers, Gupta dynasty and Satavahanas themes of collections.

His collection also has the full series of the Delhi Sultanate, Jaunpur Sultanate, Bengal Sultanate, Gujarat Sultanate, Malwa Sultanate and the Maratha Empire.

Among one of his rarest collections is a 4.02 gram gold coin dating back to the 12th century depicting the nimbate picture of Lord Ram in standing posture with a bow and an arrow in his hands. On the other side of the coin, Sri Rama is written in Devnagari and the coin has a lotus flower border.

Mr. Thakur explained that the coin dates back to the rule of Chahamanas of Shakambhari, also known as Sambhar (between sixth and 12th century) during the reign of Vigraharaj-IV, who ruled from 1153 AD-1163 AD. He said that only two such coins are available.

His collection includes rare coins of the Satavahanas, gold coins of Vima Kadphises (a Kushan emperor), gold coins of Samudragupta period, gold coins of Chandragupta-I and those belonging to the period of Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahara.

Mr. Thakur has written a book titled “Padmatanka – Yadavas of Devagiri and Charchit Bharatiya Sikkhe (famous Indian coins)“. He is also on a four-member research team for Study of Terracotta objects and its excavations of Chandankheda (2009-2010).

Many coin collectors from Kalaburagi showed their collection works to Mr. Thakur during his stay in the city. Each time the numismatist picked a coin from different period and of rulers, he started narrating the history and significance of that particular coin.