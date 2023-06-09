Executive Engineer of Panchayat Raj Engineering Division suspended for dereliction of duty

June 09, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Yadgir

The Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj has placed Executive Engineer of Panchayat Raj Engineering Division Basavaraj K. Halachera under suspension on the charge of dereliction of duty in giving approval to tenders.

The order, which was passed on June 8 by Under Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, Raghunathgouda S. Patil, said that Mr. Halachera failed to implement approved projects and caused ₹1. 29 crore loss to the government.

The order further said that the officer informed the Circle Office in Kalaburagi about road construction work, which was sanctioned for ₹161 lakh, after a lapse of three months and caused ₹20 lakh loss to the government.

As far as the other 40 works, which were valued less than ₹50 lakh, are concerned, Mr. Halachera approved them for L-2, L-3 and L-4 licence holders, who quoted the highest price, while refusing to give them to L-2 licence holders alone, causing a loss of ₹1.09 crore to the government, the order said.