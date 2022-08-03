Karnataka

Exclusive team for garbage clearance along ORR

The Mysuru City Corporation will deploy pourakarmikas exclusively to clear garbage along the Outer Ring Road from September 1. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM
Special Correspondent MYSURU   August 03, 2022 20:20 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 20:20 IST

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will take up the responsibility of garbage clearance along the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

A team of 24 pourakarmikas will be hired and deployed exclusively for ORR garbage clearance and the MCC has approved the proposal and tenders have also been invited for the purpose. This was stated by MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy here on Wednesday.

He said though the ORR does not fall under the purview of the MCC, it also happens to be the entry point to the city and uncleared garbage sends a wrong impression. The existing pourakarmikas cannot be deployed as they have been assigned their respective wards and hence the decision to hire afresh 24 pourakarmikas. In all probability the works will commence in September, according to Mr.Reddy.

Similarly, the MCC and the MUDA have agreed to foot the bill for maintenance of streetlights. Though tenders were invited, it turned out to be single-bid tender and hence fresh tenders have been called for, he added

With regard to the roads within the city riddled with potholes, the Commissioner said work orders for the repairs have already been issued and would be taken up once the rains subside.

