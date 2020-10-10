Exclusive library for COVID-19 patients in Sagar, Shivamogga

The library at the COVID-19 hospital at Sagar in Shivamogga district.

Hassan

10 October 2020 01:00 IST

The COVID-19 hospitals located at Sagar and Shivamogga have got an exclusive library for patients. This initiative by the employees of the Health Department is to motivate those in COVID-19 wards, who are often in distress or anxiety as they have no access to relatives and friends.

A library was first set up at the sub-divisional hospital at Sagar and the second library was inaugurated at McGann Hospital in Shivamogga on Friday. Ma.Sa.Nanjundaswamy, the president of District Health Department Employees Union, who works as an X-ray technician at Sagar hospital, took the initiative to set up the library. Initially, he and his colleagues contributed 100 books and now with the help of donors, the number of titles has increased to 500.

“As I work in the hospital, I have noticed many patients feeling lonely, dejected and worried about their health. Through the day they were disappointed as they could not meet their loved ones. I thought good books and newspapers could give them a good company so that they could relax,” said Mr. Nanjundaswamy. He chose books that could motivate people. The collection includes Randy Pausch’s Last Lecture, a few biographies of achievers and religious books like Bhagwad Gita, and the Holy Quran, among others. “We have not got funds from the government for this activity. Our staff, taluk health officers, surgeons, medical officers and elected representatives have contributed books,” said Mr. Nanjundaswamy.

The second library has been set up at COVID-19 ward at McGann with the support of the director of the medical college and other staff. C.S. Shadakshari, president of Karnataka Government Employees’ Association, inaugurated the library on Friday. “Soon we will collect more books and strengthen the library. Our idea is to collect the books that motivate the patients to face the challenges,” he added.