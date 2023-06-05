Exclusive control centre to be set up for handling solid wastes in Mysuru

June 05, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

In its bid to manage solid wastes in a more professional and effective manner, the Mysuru City Corporation has proposed to set up Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). This was announced in the Budget for 2023-24 presented on Monday, June 5.

Though the larger details on the working of the ICCC were yet to be made known, the MCC has proposed to streamline solid wastes’ handling system, bringing the management processes under one roof for decision making and improving functioning of the existing system.

The MCC said that Mysuru was once the country’s cleanest city and was participating continuously as a contender for the clean city tag under Swachh Bharat Mission. It has been getting good rankings in the Swachh Survekshan. To make the efforts even more professional, the ICCC has been proposed for coordinating and controlling the system, according to the Budget announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dry Waste Processing

Mysuru generates nearly 240 tonnes of dry waste out of 600 tonnes of waste generated daily. For the processing of the dry waste, the MCC has proposed to set up smaller processing units at Rayankere (40 tonnes), Kesare (100 tonnes) and Vidyaranyapuram (100 tonnes).

All nine zones in the MCC limits will soon have secondary waste collection centers, which are aimed at scientifically handling primary wastes collected from the source.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.