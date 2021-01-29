Karnataka

Exclusive budget sought for North Karnataka

Chairman of Dharwad-based North Karnataka Development Initiative Shivayogi Tenginakai has urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to present an exclusive budget for the development of North Karnataka during his budget presentation this year.

In a letter written to the Chief Minister, Mr. Tenginakai has said that Mr. Yediyurappa had earlier taken steps for ensuring effective implementation of the recommendations of Dr. Nanjundappa Committee on Regional Imbalance. “Now, just like you presented a budget for agriculture earlier, please present an exclusive budget for the development of North Karnataka,” he has appealed to the Chief Minister in the letter.

