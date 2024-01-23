GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Excise officials unearth inter-State liquor smuggling racket

January 23, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State excise officials on Tuesday unearthed an inter-State liquor smuggling racket and arrested two people who were transporting 370 boxes containing 16,000 liquor bottles worth ₹50 lakh.

The accused were found transporting the bottles from Goa via Belagavi to different parts of Bengaluru. A team of officials led by Deputy Commissioner Veeranna Bagewadi and Deputy Superintendent of police Muzawar Abubakar intercepted the goods vehicle and arrested driver Amith and Paramesh while the truck was heading to Hoskote.

The accused confessed that they had sourced the liquor from Goa and were selling it to their contacts at a cheaper rate. The seized liquor, suspected to be substandard, has been sent to the lab. 

The racket has been being operational for many days and the excise officials stepped up vigil for the last 15 days and cracked the case after gathering information about the network.

