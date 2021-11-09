Excise duty collection grows by 20.7%

Bengaluru

09 November 2021 01:34 IST

At the end of October, it was ₹14,444 crore

Excise duty collection in the State increased by about 20.7% in the first two quarters this financial year in comparison to the corresponding period last year. At the end of October, the collection stood at ₹14,444 crore as against ₹11,962 crore last year.

IML sales

Sales of Indian-Made liquor (IML) has grown by 22.32% with about 369 lakh carton boxes sold as against 301.83 lakh during the same period last year. A total of 583.23 lakh carton boxes of IML were sold last year.

In the beer segment, sales increased by 28.94% with about 134.21 lakh carton boxes sold in comparison to 104.09 lakh last year. A total of 237.82 lakh carton boxes were sold during 2020-2021.

Barring June and October, when excise duty collection fell below the corresponding months last year, the collection during other months saw a positive growth over the previous year.

In all, ₹2,481 crore more was collected this financial year, data released by the Government on Monday revealed.

With ₹14,444 crore collected against the annual target of ₹24,580 crore, the department has achieved 58.77 % progress. During the same period last year, the department achieved 52.7% of the target by collecting ₹11,962 crore of the annual target of ₹22,700 crore.

However, at the end of the 2020-2021, the department collected ₹23,332 crore, about ₹632 crore more than the annual target.