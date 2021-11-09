Karnataka

Excise duty collection grows by 20.7%

Excise duty collection in the State increased by about 20.7% in the first two quarters this financial year in comparison to the corresponding period last year. At the end of October, the collection stood at ₹14,444 crore as against ₹11,962 crore last year.

IML sales

Sales of Indian-Made liquor (IML) has grown by 22.32% with about 369 lakh carton boxes sold as against 301.83 lakh during the same period last year. A total of 583.23 lakh carton boxes of IML were sold last year.

In the beer segment, sales increased by 28.94% with about 134.21 lakh carton boxes sold in comparison to 104.09 lakh last year. A total of 237.82 lakh carton boxes were sold during 2020-2021.

Barring June and October, when excise duty collection fell below the corresponding months last year, the collection during other months saw a positive growth over the previous year.

In all, ₹2,481 crore more was collected this financial year, data released by the Government on Monday revealed.

With ₹14,444 crore collected against the annual target of ₹24,580 crore, the department has achieved 58.77 % progress. During the same period last year, the department achieved 52.7% of the target by collecting ₹11,962 crore of the annual target of ₹22,700 crore.

However, at the end of the 2020-2021, the department collected ₹23,332 crore, about ₹632 crore more than the annual target.

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2021 1:35:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/excise-duty-collection-grows-by-207/article37388700.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY