Excise Deputy Commissioner to be held responsible for illegal liquor sales

Coming down heavily on officials, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Monday said that the Excise Deputy Commissioner will be held responsible for illegal liquor sales or transportation of hooch and toddy in Raichur district.

Mr. Savadi, who was recently made district in-charge replacing Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu, said that as part of preventive steps to curb the spread of COVID-19, the State government had banned liquor sales. However, there have been many complaints about illegal liquor sales, including hooch and toddy, with the alleged help of Excise Department officials.

“The State government will hold the Deputy Commissioner of the Excise Department responsible and take suitable action if such activities were not prevented immediately,” he warned.

He pointed out the possibility of the virus spreading during paddy purchase by people from Andhra Pradesh and Telanagana in Raichur, which has seen no positive cases so far. Therefore, the Superintendent of Police should take strict preventive steps on the inter-State borders and not allow any one entry into the district for purchasing paddy till the end of the lockdown period. Additional police forces, if needed, should be deployed, he said.

Mr. Savadi directed the Agriculture and Revenue officials to conduct a joint survey to assess crop losses due to the recent rain accompanied by hailstones and submit a detailed report to the State government enabling it to release compensation, after a discussion with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

He discussed with Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar about the preventive measures that the district administration has initiated. Mr. Venkatesh Kumar told him that 174 persons had returned from abroad and 774 of their contacts have been kept under home quarantine. Out of 65 samples, 64 tested negative and one result is awaited. As many as 100 people are in quarantine in government facilities, he added.