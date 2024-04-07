ADVERTISEMENT

Excise Dept. seized beer worth over ₹9.54 crore in Hassan

April 07, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Excise Department officials seized beer boxes in Hassan on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Officials of the Excise Department conducted a raid on Woodpecker Distilleries and Breweries Pvt Ltd., in the industrial area in Hassan on Saturday and seized beer bottles worth over ₹9.54 crore.

In a press release, the Deputy Commissioner of Excise in Hassan, said that the staff conducted searches in the brewery section of the company as the model code of conduct has been in effect in view of the Lok Sabha elections. The staff noticed lapses in connection with 56,236 boxes (5,63,576 litres) of Power Cool, Legend, Black Fort, Wood Pecker brands of beer.

The officers have registered a breach of licence condition case against the licence holder. The value of the seized beer has been estimated at ₹9.5 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US