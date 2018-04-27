Excise Department to review liquor licence suspension

With wine merchants across the State raising a hue and cry over the implementation of the model code of conduct and seeking the intervention of the Election Commission on the suspension of hundreds of liquor licences, the Excise Department has decided to review the cases and revoke the suspension of outlets that have not committed serious violations.

The Excise Department on Thursday told the High Court of Karnataka that it would complete the review within a week, keeping in mind the elections and the need to curb the liquor menace.

In all, 752 liquor licences have been suspended by the department for violating various provisions of the Karnataka Excise Act as well as the poll code.

Among the general reasons for licence suspension are not maintaining cleanliness, no toilet facilities, kitchen not maintained well, non-display of MRP boards, no proper maintenance of books, parcel service for less than one litre, and charging more than MRP.

This angered many district associations, which through resolutions sought the voluntary closure of liquor outlets till the elections are completed. The district associations had even sought the Excise Commissioner’s permission to shut down the outlets. The office of the Chief Electoral Officer also got involved in the issue and directed the department to focus on cases where liquor was being used as an poll inducement.

In a communiqué issued to all Deputy Commissioners of Excise across the State, the department has categorised violations into three groups. The officials have been asked to revoke the suspension immediately for the first category and to consider revoking for the second.

However, for those establishments accused of adulteration, sale of unauthorised liquor, sale of less than one litre of liquor in loose, stocking excess or shortage (even after one day of stock having arrived), not maintaining accounts for three straight days, and being involved in heinous crimes, the department has not provided any relief. Instead, it has directed the officials to purse cases and charge-sheet the accused.