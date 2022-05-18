Excessive rains affect agricultural activity in Mysuru

Cumulative pre-monsoon rains higher than normal in the region

Incessant rains in Mysuru and surrounding regions since the last few days has affected agricultural activity with water logging reported in several areas.

Though pre-monsoon showers in late April and early May gives an impetus to farm work and agricultural activity commences with a new zest for the kharif season, there is a threat of crop damage due to excessive rains.

Mysuru has received 192 mm of rainfall during May against a normal of 69 mm and the cumulative pre-monsoon rains between March 1 and May 18 is 296 mm against a normal of 150 mm, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). During the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, the district received 38.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 3.6 mm.

The scenario is similar in the neighbouring district of Chamarajanagar and Mandya as well. While Chamarajanagar district has received 181 mm of rainfall during May against a normal of 68 mm, the cumulative pre-monsoon rainfall since March as on date is 282 mm against a normal of 147 mm. Mandya received 211 mm of rainfall during May against a normal of 57 mm and 298 mm of cumulative rainfall since March against a normal of 116 mm. Rainfall across the taluks was also higher than average and there were reports of crop damage in parts of Mandya recently.

Incessant rains have been widespread and uniform across the region resulting in water logging of fields and in case the water is not drained out the standing crop sowed in early April will be affected and rot, said Mahanteshappa, Joint Director of Agriculture, Mysuru.

He said thanks to timely onset of pre-monsoon showers farmers took to preparation of fields and sowing began in earnest by April. ‘’So far 50 per cent of sowing has been completed in Mysuru district against a target of 3,95,000 hectares.”

Some of the kharif crops taken up for sowing include cotton, tobacco, sunflower, cowpea, black gram, and green gram and this is mainly in rain-fed areas. Though the main crop in irrigation-dependent area tends to be paddy, it is yet to be taken up and short-term crops like green gram and cowpea was being cultivated.

The cultivable area in Mysuru district is 3,70,790 hectares while the target area for sowing is more than the cultivable area. This is because farmers tend to sow multiple crops in a season including one or two short-duration crops and the acreage tends to be higher than the cultivable area.

Meanwhile, the Agro Met Field Unit (AFMU) of the Indian Meteorological Department at Naganahalli has forecast 35 mm to 42 mm of rainfall during the next 48 hours. The agro advisory bulletin urges the farmers to make drainage channel for safe removal of excess rainwater in cropped area.