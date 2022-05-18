Exception taken to new nomenclature of Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha

Office-bearers of Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

May 18, 2022 20:20 IST

Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha says it is not acceptable as Veerashaiva is just a sub-sect of Lingayat

Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha has taken exception to the decision to change the nomenclature of Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha as Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha terming it as not acceptable as Veerashaiva is just a sub-sect of Lingayat.

Addressing presspersons along with mahasabha office-bearers B.V. Shirur, S.V. Kotagi and S.V. Jodalli in Hubballi on Wednesday, president of Dharwad district unit of Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha M.V. Gongadashetty clarified that they too want to bring all the community members under a single umbrella of Lingayat. They are ready to convince them of the factual incorrectness of the new nomenclature.

“Lingayat was founded by 12th century social reformer Sri Basavanna (Basaveshwara) and Veerashaiva was nothing but a sub-sect of Lingayat. Our contention is that it should be Akhil Bharat Lingayat Mahasabha and not Veerashaiva Lingayat. We have historical documents and proof to support our contention and we want to convince them of their mistake. If they give us an opportunity, we will convince them of the need for naming it Lingayat Mahasabha,” he said.

In agreement

Clarifying that the Jagatika LIngayat Mahasabha will agree with the Veerashaiva Mahasabha on its demand for inclusion of all the sub-sects of Lingayat in the Central OBC list, he, however, clarified that the Lingayat Mahasabha will continue its efforts to seek religion status for Lingayat.

“Our objectives are clear. We want religion status for Lingayat and religious minority status for Lingayat religion. If that happens, then, there is no question of seeking any other reservation. However, until that happens, we support the demand of the Veerashaiva Mahasabha on the demand for inclusion of all sub-sects in the Central OBC list,” he said.

Caste certificate

Replying to another query, Mr. Gongadashetty clarified that a petition has been filed in court seeking a direction to the State Government to issue caste certificate mentioning Lingayat instead of Veerashaiva Lingayat as is being done now.

“Before the change was made, caste certificates were issued in the name of Lingayat. However, as the officials expressed their inability to issue Lingayat certificate because of the changes made in the central server of the Government website, the matter was taken to court,” he said.

In all, five people have approached the Dharwad Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on the issue and seven have approached the Bengaluru Bench of the High Court.