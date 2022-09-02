Exception taken to millet conference without farmers

University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur holds event with only students, teachers

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
September 02, 2022 19:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Honorary president of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha Chamarasa Malipatil addressing a media conference in Raichur. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking exception to the way the University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur (UAS-R) conducted the millet conference on its campus on the 27th of last month, Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha (KRRS) has said that the event was organised without the involvement of farmers in general and millet growers in particular.

Addressing a media conference in Raichur on Thursday, honorary president of KRRS Chamarasa Malipatil said that the event was organised with only students and teaching faculty of UAS-R, while not allowing millet cultivators to participate.

“Farmers were not allowed to participate in the millet conference in which Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai attended. Only students and farm scientists of UAS-R took part in the event. What is the use of organising such events without involving farmers, the actual growers of millets? No exercise without the involvement of actual stakeholders will be successful,” Mr. Malipatil said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He demanded that the government should involve actual millet growers for the utilisation of ₹25 crore that Ms. Sitharaman announced in the conference for the encouragement of millet cultivation in the State.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa allocated funds for organic farming when he was heading the government. Yet another former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy too announced incentives for cultivating millets. Only making budgetary announcements and organising conferences won’t help. The government should involve farmers in the implementation of its programmes,” Mr. Malipatil said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app