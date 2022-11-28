Exception taken to Governor meeting Maharashtra counterpart on border row

November 28, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The former Minister and Congress in-charge for Maharashtra H.K. Patil has taken exception to the Governor holding talks with his Maharashtra counterpart on the inter-State border issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Sunday, Mr. Patil said that Governor Thawarchand Gehlot committed a mistake by speaking to his counterpart on the border issue. He was referring to the recent meeting of both the Governors in Maharashtra and discussion on the border issue.

Mr. Patil asked the State government to clarify on who had authorised the Governor to discuss the issue and that it should also answer why it sent the Governor in the first place.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said that Karnataka and Maharashtra were States and not independent countries where their heads hold talks.

Referring to the recent remarks of leaders from Maharashtra, Mr. Patil said that on the issue of the border row, Karnataka’s stand is clear that either status quo should be maintained or the Mahajan Commission report be implemented in toto. Any decision on the border issue should be taken in consultation with the people of the state, he said.

Emphasising on the need for serious efforts to handle the border row, Mr. Patil urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to create a department to deal with the matter and allot the portfolio to a Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US